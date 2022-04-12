The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has started using advanced technology to prepare patients for dialysis through catheters using sound waves and without surgical intervention.

Last week, Rashid Hospital performed the first operation using this technology on a 20-year-old patient who was suffering from kidney failure.

Doctors at the Vascular Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital were able to deploy this technology and prepare the patient for haemodialysis through the catheter without the need for surgery.

Dr Deena Al Qudra, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department at Rashid Hospital and head of the medical team said that the patient had been suffering from kidney failure for many years.

He visited Rashid Hospital and the necessary tests were performed before he was transferred to the one-day operations department to perform this procedure, which took 34 minutes under local anaesthesia.

The procedure was a success and the patient left the hospital within an hour.

She added that a patient needs several follow-up sessions before starting the dialysis process.

Dr Al Qudra said that the use of this technology depends on a number of factors and the patient’s condition and that after an evaluation as well as ultrasound examination of the veins and arteries in the arm, this technology is used for the patient.

She added that 30 per cent of kidney patients who need dialysis will benefit from this technique.

