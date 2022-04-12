ABU DHABI -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi joined forces with "Accelerating Change Together (ACT) for Cancer Care", a global coalition which seeks to revolutionise how cancer is being diagnosed and treated for better patient outcomes and more resilient healthcare systems.

Along with Abu Dhabi based entities and AstraZeneca, ACT aims to accelerate change for equity in cancer care globally, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

In line with the Department’s efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a leading healthcare destination, the partnership will focus on supporting early detection of cancer and facilitating education around precision medicine. ACT brings international cancer community to consider how to turn ‘curing cancer’ from an ambition into a reality and to drive reforms and innovations in oncology for the benefit of patients around the world. ACT for Cancer Care will galvanise health system changemakers, research pioneers and health innovators from the oncology community and beyond to advocate for more significant investments in screening and diagnostic tools.

In order to support the early detection of cancer, the coalition will advocate diagnosis with the most sophisticated and innovative tools available and detection of symptomatic patients as early as possible. Additionally, ACT seeks to promote screening programmes aimed at testing healthy individuals to identify those having cancers before any symptoms appear. The coalition will also aim to increase the use of precision medicine and work to educate the medical community on the clinical benefits.

Within the UAE, coalition partners will focus on supporting the early detection of cancer through the use of advanced diagnostic tools and screening programmes and facilitating education around, and access to, the use of precision medicine.

A declaration of collaboration agreement signing was witnessed by Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President Biopharmaceutics R&D at AstraZeneca, and signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Research and innovation centre at DoH and by Pelin Incesu, Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa, AstraZeneca.

Commenting on the collaboration Dr. Jamal Mohammad Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, "Cancer represents a complex and ever-increasing burden on societies worldwide, so we must continue to prioritise solutions that will offer the greatest benefit to patients. Building on the advanced healthcare infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, we will work with the ACT to identify the most advanced solutions for a more sustainable model of cancer care and improve patient outcomes."

"The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is continuously joining forces with leaders in the healthcare industry to adopt innovative solutions that will accelerate the diagnosis of chronic illnesses and advancement of relevant treatments. Our efforts continuously seek to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a life science and incubator for innovation. Together with our partners, we are confident that our collaborative efforts will support in revolutionising the oncology landscape and delivering novel therapies,'' he added.

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said, "The speed and agility of the cancer community’s response to the pandemic makes me optimistic. Through partnership and innovation, we can stop one health crisis from fuelling another and optimise care for people living with cancer, no matter who they are or where they live"

Sameh El Fangary, Country President for GCC & Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said, "AstraZeneca is working to detect and diagnose cancer sooner and to develop and deliver novel therapies. Together with our partners, we remain resolute in our commitment to our goal of one day eliminating cancer as a cause of death."



WAM/Esraa Ismail/Binsal AbdulKader