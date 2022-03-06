The COVID-19 vaccines has significantly helped in decreasing the death rate in Saudi Arabia from 267 to 1.4 cases, Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Health Dr. Abdullah Asiri confirmed.



Dr. Abdullah, while comparing the number of direct COVID deaths per 100,000 positive samples among the three waves in Saudi Arabia, said: “The first wave had witnessed the main virus and then the Alpha mutant, as the number of fatalities had reached 267.6 deaths, adding that there were no vaccines at that time.”



“In the second wave of the virus, which was Delta mutated, 99.3 deaths occurred and at the time the campaigns of giving COVID-19 vaccines were still in its early stages.



“While the third wave has significantly witnessed a decrease in the fatalities rate, reaching 1.4 deaths,” Dr. Abdullah confirmed.



He added that the decrease in deaths rate has come due to the coverage of 70% of society members with COVID-19 vaccines.

