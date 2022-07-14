RIYADH — Saudi Arabia saw new COVID-19 cases rise on Wednesday, with 480 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 300-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 801,349 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,225.



According to the ministry, a total of 598 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 786,217.



Among the active cases 160 of them were in critical condition.

