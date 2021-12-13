

It added that the number of critical cases reached 31.



The new figures brought the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 550,304 and the recovery tally to 539,554.



The MOH reported two new deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,855.



Saudi health authorities advised the public to contact the toll-free number 937 for consultations, inquiries, health information and services around the clock. Separately, Pfizer is spending $6.7 billion to buy a drugmaker that is developing treatments for inflammatory conditions like Chrohn’s disease but has no products on the market.



The pharmaceutical giant said Monday it will pay $100 in cash for each share of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal already approved by the boards of both companies.



Pfizer believes that Arena will bolster its expertise in inflammation and immunology. It plans to pay for the acquisition with cash on hand.



Arena has a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis in late-stage clinical testing that it also is testing to treat Chrohn’s disease. The company is developing possible treatments is in dermatology and for acute heart failure.