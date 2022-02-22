A Greek delegation of startups and research centres is visiting the UAE to participate in the Greek Innovation Business Forum, which is being held today at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Headed by Dr. Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments of Greece, the delegation included 16 Greek startups from Elevate Greece (the official platform and leading resource on the Greek Start-up Ecosystem), seven research centres, and one Innovation and Technology Park.

It is the first time that a Greek business, research and scientific delegation has visited the UAE to advance cooperation and investment between the two countries, and exchange ideas and best practices in developing innovation ecosystems and research activity. To that end, the delegation aims to attract a sizeable audience of Emirati investors, business angels, venture capital financiers, startups, incubators and research centres and brief them on the Greek ecosystem of research and innovation, which has lately acquired a particularly extroverted dynamic.

The event forms part of Greece’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and is organised by the Ministry of Development and Investments of Greece in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enterprise Greece, the Embassy of Greece in Abu Dhabi and the Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs of Greece in Dubai.

The Forum took place at the Terra Auditorium, Expo 2020 Dubai, and was followed by a networking session and a guided tour of the Greek Pavilion. The Agenda further included a tour at the Dubai Silicon Oasis Technology Park and a visit to the offices of the successful Emirati startup of Greek interests ''InstaShop''.

On 23rd February, the delegation will be in Abu Dhabi, taking part in business meetings in Masdar City, the Mubadala Investment Fund business accelerator, Hub71, and the state-owned investment company ADQ.

Building on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in November 2020, Greece and the UAE are continuing to explore ways of enhancing cooperation across different fields, especially technology and innovation.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.