Germany's coronavirus situation is still not under control and an Omicron infection wave is still expected to peak around mid-February, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday.

"The situation is not really under control yet," Lauterbach told journalists during a news conference in Berlin.

Germany on Tuesday reported 169,571 new daily case and the seven-day infection incidence rose to a record of 1,441 cases per 100,000.

