Gather your loved ones and head out for a day at a chic pool cafe in Dubai. Aquarius at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel is inviting guests to splash out and soak in the sunshine at the outdoor swimming pool. Pair it with free-flowing beverages and a complimentary main course. Kids between 6–12 can enjoy items like macaroni and cheese, mini beef cheeseburgers, fish bites, and more from the kids’ menu. Daycation at the venue starts from Dh275 per person inclusive of house beverages and a main course; Dh100 per child inclusive of the kids’ menu. From 12pm—4pm.

Popular rap artists are making their way to The Agenda in Dubai Media City for an epic night filled with rap performances this weekend. The lineup includes Divine, MC Altaf, Young Stunners and more who will treat visitors to their favourite songs. Local DJs will also spin Bollywood hits to mark an unforgettable nigh at the venue. Tickets start from Dh75. Saturday, June 11, from 8pm onwards.

Burger joint Black Tap has launched a limited-edition menu in collaboration with automobile brand Cadillac. Guests are invited to try out the Cadillac CrazyShake and CadillacBurger. The limited-edition items from the menu are available for the entire month and cost Dh149 and Dh69 for the burger and crazyshake respectively. Available at select branches of Black Tap in the UAE. Visit blacktap.com for more information.

Afropop fans are in for a treat as top stars such as Davido, CKay and Lojay will be dropping their most famous hits at Afroworld, a concert taking place on Saturday, June 11 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Visitors can expect to dance their night away to top tunes like Hayya Hayya, Dream Girl, Fall, Love Nwantiti, and several more hit tracks. Tickets start from Dh175. Show begins at 9pm and doors open two hours prior.

Famous Indian comedian Atul Khatri is set to tickle your funny bone with his comedy show on Saturday, June 11 at Dubai College Auditorium. A CEO by day and a comedian by night, Atul has over 400 comedy shows, television ads, and YouTube videos till date. The show begins at 8:30pm and doors open one hour prior. Ticket prices start from Dh125.

