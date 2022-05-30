Palm Jumeirah’s Ibn AlBahr Seafood Restaurant is inviting guests to indulge in a breakfast basket experience paired with incredible views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Gulf. The Lebanese eatery is serving a sharing style culinary experience that includes dishes like Foul Mudammas, Zaatar Manakish, Balila, and more. Dh150 for two, from 8.30am—11am.

Indulge in a brand-new menu at Le Gourmet, Galaries Lafayette. With dishes such as Asian bao platter, Thai red curries, tandoori broccoli and more, the venue has a gastronomic experience for all foodies. Located in Dubai Mall, open from 10am—12am.

Try a refreshing breakfast experience with views overlooking the fountains at The Dubai Mall. Visitors to GIA can get their hands on the finest Italian breakfast delights, a wide variety of egg dishes, and hot beverages, all designed to perk up your day.

Khyber at Dukes The Palm is inviting diners to indulge in an exciting set menu this summer season paired with stunning views of Dubai Marina. Packages for the summer flavours start from Dh120 per person. From 5pm-11pm, daily.

Pan-Asian cuisine lovers are in for a treat at Wazuzhu, located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah, promising diners a taste of Asian high life. In addition to the a la carte menu, the Wazuzhu Chef’s Tasting Experience is also available. The three-course set menu is designed for sharing and is priced at D890 per couple. It comprises nine dishes inspired by Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisines.

Bagatelle is inviting guests to upgrade their Monday nights with Unplugged, the restaurant’s weekly evening featuring food, beverages, live music, and most importantly, great vibes to slay your Monday blues. Every Monday, 8pm onwards. Located on the 1st floor of The Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road.

