Presenting Dubai diners with a bridge from Turkey to Dubai to enjoy authentic cuisine inspired by rich Ottoman culture, Turkish Village has revealed an all-new menu at its branches in Jumeirah 1 and Dubai Festival City Mall. Find an impressive range of signature dishes like sumptuous kebabs, mezze, pide and more on meter-long boards, as well as soups, salads and hot and cold starter selections, clay pot and tandoor specialties, a range of succulent grills, Turkish breakfast dishes, and chef’s selection of desserts; think traditional Turkish kunafa, baklava with cream and pistachios and more. reservations@turkishvillagedubai.com

Welcoming the summer season, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has reintroduced its refreshing Cantonese Journey menu from today. It includes three delectable courses beginning with a fresh Cuttlefish salad with zesty lemongrass dressing, a dim sum duo, as well as Crispy eggplant with Chinese five spice. The starters are followed by main courses such as Sticky sesame chicken, Wok-fry local wild prawn with XO sauce, Stir-fry baby bai choi with garlic, and a hearty Fried trio organic rice. To finish, guests are offered to indulge in an exquisite Blueberry cheesecake. EPAUH-Hakkasan@mohg.com

L’Amo Bistro del Mare located at Dubai Harbour Yacht Club offers up alfresco dining experiences with stunning vistas over the sea and sunsets. Bringing the charm of southern Italy to Dubai, it serves up authentic and sumptuous seafood flavours. Previously only open for sunsets and beyond, it is now open daily from 12 pm to 3 pm.

At InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa you can opt for the ‘Ramsa All Day High Tea’ experience which offers a selection of pastries, cakes, gourmet sandwiches, and hot bites, paired with a premium selection of organic tea and coffee. Daily 2-10pm, priced at Dh130 per set, perfect for two.

JLT sports bar TJ’s opens the summer season with exciting specials for every day of the week. A brand-new extravagant menu offers a delectable array of fresh salads and delectable nibbles that are perfect for sharing, such as the Loaded Potato Skins, Calamari Fritters, and Buffalo Chicken Wings. Guests may choose juicy burgers like TJ’s Dirty Burger or Lobster Roll, or wholesome mains like Brown Butter Salmon, Linguini Frutti Di Mare, or Bunny Chow, a Durban chicken curry. The decadent Chocolate Fondant with vanilla bean ice cream or the light and creamy Crème Bruleé are perfect sweet ends for any occasion.

Have you checked out Akiba Dori - home of modern Japanese street-food and the signature Tokyo-style Neapolitan Pizza - at Dubai Hills Mall yet? Expect a range of new exclusives as well as, for the first time, a kids’ menu and a milkshake bar.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

