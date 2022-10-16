Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and award-winning author Flavel Monteiro, have jointly launched the “Dine. Feed. Educate” initiative to raise funds in support of the education of underprivileged children globally.

Marking the World Food Day, the initiative, which runs until 31st December, 2022, promises to offer diners from across the UAE a platform to turn their love of gastronomy into an opportunity to empower underprivileged children through access to quality education by supporting Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes.

The unique initiative will feature 7 unique dishes in honour of the UAE’s 7 emirates that are prepared by renowned chefs from 7 restaurants across Dubai. Food lovers from across the country can support “Dine. Feed. Educate” by visiting the participant restaurants and ordering the special dish curated especially for this initiative. Proceeds from the initiative will be directed towards Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes.

Lack of access to nutritious school meals affects the futures of millions of the world’s poorest children. School feeding programmes help provide incentives for the most vulnerable children to return to school. They contribute towards improving school attendance and enrollment, decreasing economic burdens on families, improving the nutrition levels of children in countries where malnutrition and stunting is widespread and supporting local economy.

“The UAE community has a rich history of coming together to support global issues. In collaboration with Flavel Monteiro and seven participating restaurants, we are proud to launch the ‘Dine. Feed. Educate’ fundraising initiative on the World Food Day, which is a reminder of the hunger and food security challenges many countries continue to face today and prevent children from receiving an education. By joining the initiative, diners will be contributing to the success of Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes, which are one of the most effective ways to ensure that children can attend school and benefit from a life of equal opportunities,” said Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares.

“The food industry in the UAE is increasingly becoming a force for good by supporting social causes that have a far-reaching impact. Our “Dine. Feed. Educate” fundraising initiative provides both restaurants as well as diners from across the country the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children for whom school meals are the only way to attend and stay in school. The initiative invites foodies to enjoy exceptional international dishes from the prestigious kitchens of acclaimed chefs, while also supporting Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes. So, together, let’s dine, feed and educate,” said Flavel Monteiro.

Featuring a diverse mix of cuisines including Asian-Japanese, Italian, French, Indian, Greek and British, the list of participating restaurants includes: 3 Fils, Belcanto, Brasserie Boulud, Mint Leaf of London Dubai, Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Taiko Dubai and The Nine.