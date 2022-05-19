UAE - The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has signed two Musataha contracts with two local private sector companies to build and operate two farms, one in Al Ain and the other in Abu Dhabi, with a total value of around AED310 million ($84.3 million).

The first Musataha contract was signed with Emirates Hydroponics Farms to build and operate a hydroponic farm for the production of vegetables, fruits, and mushrooms for canning in a controlled environment at a total investment of AED260 million. The farm located in the Abu Dhabi region will come up on a 325,000 sq m area.

ADAFSA said the second Musataha contract was signed with the Emirates International Agricultural Advanced Company for the establishment and operation of a farm for the production of vegetables and fruits in the system of net houses, in addition to the growing of azola and jojoba plants and fish farming (Aquaponic).

The Al Ain farm will come up on a 750,000 sq m area at cost of about AED50 million.

The production of this farm supports the food security system in the UAE and strengthens the ADAFSA's efforts to develop and modernise the agriculture sector in Abu Dhabi and achieve its sustainability.

The two projects are part of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority's efforts to expand agricultural projects and investments and expand cooperation with private sector companies to ensure sustainable agricultural and food development in Abu Dhabi, it added.

