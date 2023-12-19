More than half of the UAE residents are finding it difficult to avoid food waste, according to the first-ever national household survey carried out across seven emirates.

In the UAE, about 40 per cent of prepared food is wasted annually at the cost of Dh6 billion. Separately, the UN Environment Programme noted that 61 per cent of food wasted globally is at a household level. Thus, a nationwide study titled: ‘How the UAE eats’ was commissioned to learn about food waste behaviour among the UAE’s residents.

From June to September, Ne’ma – the national food loss and waste initiative, in partnership with the UAE’s Behavioural Science Group, carried out a survey collecting responses from as many as 6,083 residents, including citizens, expats, high and low-income individuals, and specific groups like chefs and domestic workers. The findings from the survey are aimed at helping Ne’ma design an ideal policy to reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030.

“Food loss and waste is a global problem, not just a local one. One-third of the food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally, while close to 800 million people go to bed hungry every day,” Khuloud Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer at Emirates Foundation and Ne’ma Committee Secretary General, noted during the recently concluded COP28.

