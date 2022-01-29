RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Eng. Ahmad Suliman Al-Rajhi confirmed on Saturday that Feb. 22, Founding Day of Saudi Arabia, will be an official holiday for all in public and private sectors.



Al-Rajhi clarified that this initiative comes as a keenness of the wise leadership to feel the depth of Saudi Arabia's history, and to perpetuate its memory in Saudi people' hearts.



It is noteworthy that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman declared Feb. 22 an official holiday in the country.



According to a Royal Order issued earlier, Saudi Arabia will commemorate Feb. 22 every year as the nation’s Founding Day.