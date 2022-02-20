Farms, camping sites and chalets are fully booked just a few days before the country celebrates the national holidays; which led to a remarkable increase in rental fees for these vacation spots, reports Al- Qabas daily quoting sources. Sources attributed this price hike to the upcoming long holiday and the easing of health regulations related to coronavirus, particularly the decision to allow gatherings.

In the days leading up to the National Day and Liberation Day, the fees for renting camping sites for three days range from KD150 to KD300; while the prices for full day tours in farms range from KD80 to KD120, sources added. Asked about the prices on the National or Liberation Day itself, sources revealed the rental fees for camping sites range from KD180 to KD350; depending on the size of the site, as well as the services and games offered. Sources went on to say that full day tours in farms on the National or Liberation Day range from KD150 to KD200, depending on the size and facilities.