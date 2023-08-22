In an extreme weather warning forecast, the Directorate General of Meteorology said that mercury is set to hit 49°C in some parts of Oman over the next three days.

In a statement, the Met Department stated, ‘The rise in maximum temperatures may exceed mid-40s during the next three days over desert and open areas.’

‘The mercury is expected to hit mid-40s in coastal around the sea of Oman and Al Hajar Mountains over the next two days,’ Met further stated.

