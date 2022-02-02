The Expo 2020 Dubai site will be transformed into a marathon running track on this Saturday (February 5) when the Terry Fox Run takes place at the world fair.

The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than Dh8 million for cancer research in the UAE since the first Run was conducted in 1994, officials said.

Ara Sahakian, former executive director and volunteer consultant at the Terry Fox Foundation, who is in Dubai for the cancer awareness and research event to mark the World Cancer day at Expo 2020 Dubai, said cancer research not only saves lives but gives hope to patients and those affected by this disease.

“Through cancer research, we can also help to address some of the inequities in patient care,” said Sahakian.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai, said the Terry Fox Run aims to inspire collective action against a leading cause of death worldwide.

“While cancer does not discriminate, treating it remains a challenging and difficult journey for so many. The UAE remains committed to advancing medical research and innovation to improve quality of life for all, and we are grateful to the Terry Fox Foundation for contributing to this important research.”

Organised by Canadian Business Council Dubai and hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai to support Al Jalila Foundation, this year’s run in Dubai continues its tradition as a 3km or 5km non-competitive family fun run.

The event is open to all ages and abilities, and participants can choose to either run or walk the course; strollers are also welcome. In support of World Cancer Day, participants are encouraged to wear blue and orange.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation said: “Terry Fox is a symbol of hope for cancer patients; he started a global movement for cancer research and it is inspiring to see the annual run (and its cause) continue to grow every year around the world. Cancer continues to cut so many lives short and it is only through our investments in research that we can fight this devastating disease and improve patients’ quality of life.”

Since the first Dubai Terry Fox Run in 1994, the Foundation has raised more than Dh8 million for cancer research projects in the UAE. This year’s run at Expo 2020 Dubai aims to see even more pre-approved research projects get funded in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation.

Registration fees for the run is Dh100 per person, and children up to 17 years old get free entry. All participants will receive three Expo 2020 entry tickets allowing full access to the Expo site. All net proceeds from registrations will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation to support cancer research in the UAE, in partnership with the Terry Fox Foundation.

There are two ways to participate in the Dubai Terry Fox Run: in person at Expo 2020 Dubai or virtually through the websit www,dubaiterryfoxrun.org