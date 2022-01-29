Expo 2020 Dubai's Camel Racing Festival, which kicks off today, will celebrate the power of sport while spotlighting a rich Emirati tradition.

Mohamed Al Ansaari, vice-president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that sport is an important connecting point across communities.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is proud to be sponsoring the Camel Racing Festival in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this year. Our involvement in these races allows us another opportunity to connect with our Emirati audience and highlight the unique mix of cultural, educational and sporting experiences on offer at Expo 2020 Dubai,” he said.

Camel racing is an Emirati tradition that has become popular among expats living in the UAE.

The Expo 2020 Dubai Camel Racing Festival will run until February 2. A number of events will take place across both the Al Marmoum Camel Race track in Dubai and the Al Wathba track in Abu Dhabi, with races open to the public and screened on the Dubai Racing Channel and YAS Channel.

Prizes for race winners will be presented at Expo 2020 Dubai during a ceremony to be held at a later date at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. Branding for Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on tracks, flags and banners during the festival.