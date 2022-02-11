UAE - One lucky person will get a chance to join the Canadian and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi on the Jubilee Stage as the she turns up the heat up at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 16.

In a tweet shared by Expo 2020 Dubai, she is seen inviting fans in a video urging them to send their dance moves to get a chance to join her under the spotlight on the D-day.

The tweet reads, “You think you got what it takes to join Nora Fatehi on stage at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Post a video with the hastag #ExpoMoves before February 14 and Nora might pick you to show your moves on stage with her on Wednesday, 16 February, at 20:00!”

Fatehi's YouTube video “Dance Meri Rani” with singer Guru Randhawa, recently exceeded the 100-million mark.

Fatehi is of Moroccan origin but was born and brought up in Canada.

She is seen in a number of dance tracks in hit Bollywood films like ‘Muqabala’ and ‘Garmi’ (‘Street Dancer 3D’), ‘O Saki Saki’ (‘Batla House’), ‘Kamariya’ (‘Stree’), among others.

The actress has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films. She made her film debut in the Bollywood film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’.

She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in several films. She was a contestant on the Indian reality television show Bigg Boss Season 9 in In 2015.