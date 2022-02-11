UAE - Thousands of Filipino nationals residing in Dubai led their way to Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the most awaited day for them — the Filipino national Day.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, welcomed Ramon Lopez, Philippines Secretary of Trade and Industry, Commissioner-General of the Philippines Pavilion and Chair of the organising committee for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Sayegh said that the Philippines Pavilion showcases the successes and the innovations of its people, promotes the country’s growth in various sectors, including Infrastructure, ICT and Eco-tourism, and positions the country as a key trade partner in the region.

“The relationship between our two countries, which was established in the early 1970s, is based on shared visions and mutual respect. Given that the Philippines is one of the most dynamic economies in the East Asia-Pacific region, we are keen on exploring new prospects of cooperation between our public and private sectors within areas of common interest.”

Lopez highlighted the increasing trade volume between the UAE and the Philippines. “The Expo 2020 has been a game changer for trade relations between the UAE and the Philippines and has opened unlimited opportunities in trade, tourism and investments,” Lopez said.

“The trade between the two countries has rose by 35 per cent with a value of $951 million in 2021 from approximately $700 million in 2020. Exports is valued at $245 million and imports doubled to $706 million,” Lopez added.

A Filipino cultural show was organised at Al Wasl plaza to mark the National Day, that included a live question and answer session hosted by Filipino musician, song writer and singer Bamboo ahead of his live performance. A cultural parade was held at the Ghaf avenue where the artists gave a perfect act of Filipino culture and tradition.

“The show was just great… Finally, I get to see my favourite artist Bamboo, live,” said Anthony Gonzaga, a Filipino expat working as a sales executive in Abu Dhabi.

“I always felt like home staying in the UAE but it was very special at the Expo today,” Anthony added.

A gala presentation featuring Filipino artists and performers was staged at Jubilee Park.

Mohammed Athar, an Indian expat who accompanied his Filipino friends to celebrate their National Day, was quite surprised with the rich tradition. “I wanted to share my friends’ happiness. It was quite surprising for me as their culture is rich and unique,” he said.