The Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) will be providing transportation services to visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai from the main station in Ajman city.

It will provide five bus trips to residents from the Emirate wishing to visit the mega event as part of its efforts to support the Expo and give the best services to the public.

The buses are characterised by a high level of safety, luxury and quality, and are equipped with comfortable seats and high safety standards.

Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency at the Ajman Transport Authority, revealed that the authority is keen to provide logistical support to partners to enhance the standards of mass transit and ensuring business continuity.

APTA seeks to provide buses of high quality to ensure they are comfort during the trip, as the authority has made sure that bus transportation is the preferred option for visitors to the Expo 2020.

The opening of the central station coincides with the launch of the Expo 2020 Dubai activities and is considered within the framework of the continuous endeavour of APTA to develop services provided to the public.