The Expo 2020 is bigger than 600 football fields. We won’t blame you if you feel intimidated by the sight of it.

We’ve created a list of absolutely must-visit spots at the Expo 2020 Dubai (apart from visiting your favourite/home country pavilion of course!) so you can get the best out of your experience.

1. Al Wasl Dome at Night

The Al Wasl Dome shows begin as soon as it gets dark and the light and sound shows are stunning. Each day, they have shows listed on the Expo app and social media, which you can keep track of. However, the Al Wasl Dome is also a wonderful place to just sit, enjoy the cool breeze, and take in the absolute magnificence of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

2. Jubilee Stage Performances

The Jubilee Stage has had various performers from around the globe, from Alicia Keys to AR Rahman and Ali Zafar, performing live to enthralled audiences in the Jubilee Park. The performances are also listed on the app and their social media and usually begin after 6pm. Maybe it’s your lucky day and your favourite artist is performing there? Don’t forget to check listings before you go!

The dramatic and entertaining water feature is one of the most popular sites at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Designed by Water Entertainment Technologies (aka WET), the feature is a hit with children and adults alike. It has gravity-defying techniques played along the tunes of Game of Thrones music director Ramin Djwadi. At night the feature comes alive with different coloured lights. You can’t miss this!

This exploration tower that moves from the ground and takes you many feet high off the ground is also a must-try for those who want to make sure they’ve got the best of the best at Expo 2020 Dubai.

5. Parades

There are various parades throughout the day at the Expo 2020 avenues. These parades are usually announced on the public announcement speakers at the Expo. The announcer also tells you where and when the parades will be held, so make sure you don’t miss out on those!

6. Expo Explorer

The Expo Explorer is a bright yellow train that can take you through the Expo as you can sit comfortably and take in the various sights and sounds around the world fair site.

7. African Dining Hall

This dining hall, located near the Al Wasl Dome, is a sensory delight with different foods and flavours cascading around it. From barbecue to seafood delicacies, if you want to try out exciting African flavours, this is a dining hall you can’t miss.

8. Rising Flavors

In the UAE and missing out on authentic UAE/Arabic cuisine? Fret not. The Rising Flavors building is an accumulation of Saudi, Kuwaiti and UAE chefs, among others, bringing you delicious Arab mains, desserts and a whole lot more.

9. Meet the Expo Robots

The Expo Robots welcome you at various stages in your trip to the Expo. Take a picture with them because they’re oh-so-cute!

10. Dances and performances on various avenues

Small stages are set up across various spots at the Expo, where performers sing and entertain audiences. It is also a good idea to check what pavilions are offering live performances from their respective countries for you to attend. Sometimes these performers are live on the Jubilee Stage, but sometimes they perform near their pavilions too.