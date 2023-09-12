Kareena Kapoor, the actress, has disclosed that in response to her elder son Taimur Ali Khan's inquiry about why their nannies dined separately, the family started sharing meals together. Kareena Kapoor mentioned in an interview with The Indian Express that she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, ensured that the nannies sat with the family when Taimur asked the question.

Kareena was quoted as saying, “She sits with us. My boys’ nannies are eating with them because that’s just the way both Saif and I have addressed it, because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, ‘Why are you sitting there? Sit here’." She went on to explain that when her sons are having their meals and the nannies are feeling hungry, everyone gathers to eat together.

“This is the rule of the house because they look after my children. They are looking after them, when I am working and they have to get the respect that Saif and I have. We are all together most of the time and we travel together. They look after my children like their own and that is something that I cannot… I can’t just oversee that," she added.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in Mumbai in October 2012, following several years of dating. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016. In 2021, they welcomed their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan, affectionately known as Jeh.

