Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan posted a video on his Instagram account of him having a great time around Dubai.

The video opens with the actor wrapping up a shoot in front of Atlantis, strik,ing his signature pose when his daughter calls him up and asks him his plans for the day. He then says that he has to work, and his daughter responds, 'don't be boring'.

Shah Rukh is then seen exploring the city and visiting popular tourist destinations, where he meets fans, takes selfies and even ends up dancing at a party.

On Instagram, he uses the caption, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai."

Finally, when his daughter calls him to ask him about his day, he says: “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life."

Several fans commented on the video, hailing the Emirate's ambassador. "Ohh Don is back", one said. Whereas another fan wrote: "Pathaan The King Of Dubai".

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

