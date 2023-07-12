Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal trailer was launched in Dubai on Sunday. Now, the Bollywood actor has shared a series of pictures from their amazing time on the cruise. In the opening frame, Varun and Janhvi are sharing a warm hug as they pose for the lens. We can spot the majestic Burj Khalifa in the background.

The pictures were shared by Varun on Instagram on July 11.

Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

During the launch, which took place at the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Port Rashid, Varun spoke about Bawaal and his experience working with Nitesh Tiwari. “This film (Bawaal) is about the truth. It’s all about what you want from life and your insecurities. I have never been as sure about a film as I am about Bawaal,” the actor was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Varun said working with Nitesh Tiwari had always been “on my bucket list”, adding that he often asked the director to make a film with him in Covid times.

In the video, shared by the streaming partner Amazon Prime Video, Varun talked about his character and the film. “Finally, after 7-8 months, he had a story for me. I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to the reality,” the actor said.

Varun, who is the son of Indian filmmaker David Dhawan, also shared that he nurtured the dream of becoming an actor “from an early age” but was “scared to tell my dad who was so successful”.

Meanwhile, Bawaal’s trailer introduced us to Varun’s Ajay Dixit and his crush Nisha, played by Janhvi, who is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Their love story takes an unexpected turn when Ajay decides to take Nisha on a trip to Paris.

Watch the trailer here:

Bawaal has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film marks Varun and Janhvi’s first collaboration.

