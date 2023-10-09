Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's security has been beefed up after the actor complained of receiving death threats, reported Indian media.

The Maharashtra government has upgraded the Jawan actor's security cover to the Y+ category. The upgraded security means SRK will now be accompanied by six armed commandos round the clock, according to a report by a local news outlet.

Besides that, he will also have four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle.

Until now, the actor was accompanied by two armed security personnel.

According to police, Shah Rukh Khan recently wrote to the Maharashtra government making it aware of the threats he was receiving post the release of his films — Pathaan and Jawan. The government responded, providing SRK with added security.

It was reported that the Maharashtra government, in its official communique to the senior police officials and various departments, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), said that given the recent and potential threat to Shah Rukh Khan, all unit commanders are urged to offer Y+ level security. The actor will pay for the added security cover until the high-level committee takes a decision in the next meeting.

"This security provision is applicable during his visits, engagements, and residence within your jurisdiction, aimed at preventing any unfortunate incidents," the report added.

Earlier this year, following the controversy over the Besharam Rang song, Shah Rukh Khan received death threats from Paramhans Acharya, a seer based in Ayodhya, a city in Uttar Pradesh, located in India's northern region.

Not just that, in August, the actor was once again in the news following protests outside his residence, Mannat. The demonstrations were carried out against celebrities who endorsed online gaming apps for "misguiding the younger generation," reported Indian media.

Earlier, the state government added strength to actor Salman Khan's security after he received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has had a terrific year at the box office with back-to-back blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. His last release, Jawan, has already minted Rs11,033 million gross at the worldwide box office.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which will also star Taapsee Pannu. But before that, Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role as Pathaan for an extended cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.

