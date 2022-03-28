Dammam: The Saudi Film Festival has set the end of March 2022 as the last date for submitting applications for participation in the 8th edition of the festival through its website, which will be held at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dammam “Ithra” with the support of the Film Commission, from 2 to 9 June 2022.



Participants in the festival, which will be attended by stakeholders specialized in cinema and its industry locally, Arab, and internationally, will compete in 3 competitions: long films, short films, and the unexecuted scenario. The festival will be accompanied by various events, workshops and seminars specialized in the film industry, in addition to the printing of books specialized in cinematic fields.



In the current edition, the Festival’s management opened the door for Gulf filmmakers to nominate to participate in the "Gulf Film Awards".



The festival, in its previous seven editions, featured 865 films, and 1,043 unexecuted scripts.