RIYADH: The fourth edition of the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement summit and expo will return to Riyadh in May with sellers from around the world showcasing the latest and greatest advances in the sector.

The SEA expo, the first trade event dedicated to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entertainment and leisure industry, will be held from May 16 to 18 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Event director, Sarkis Kahwajian, said the expo would bring together key stakeholders representing the entire entertainment and leisure ecosystem, and would cover the latest developments and opportunities throughout the Kingdom.

Organized by DMG Events, the expo was first staged in April 2019 in Jeddah. For the second edition it moved to Riyadh and ran from Feb. 3 to 5, 2020 at the RICEC, with the third SEA expo being held at the Riyadh Front exhibition center last year from Sept. 7 to 9.

This year’s event will bring together some of the leading products, services, and technology brands in the industry from more than 25 countries, as part of the Kingdom’s plans to become the entertainment and leisure hub of the Middle East.

A statement on the SEA’s website said: “The SEA expo gives the opportunity to discuss your aims directly with project-oriented suppliers that can be seen making their mark within the region, and source viable solutions from market-leading brands at this live, in-person event that is bringing the whole industry together for 2022.

“Set yourself up for greater awareness by testing, assessing, and comparing thousands of innovations from hundreds of specialist suppliers under one roof.”

The summit will see sector leaders gather to share their insights and experiences and predictions on potential future business opportunities.

The show will offer a global platform for top manufacturers and suppliers of entertainment and leisure products and services to do business with investors, distributors, government officials, and owners of malls, cinemas, and family entertainment centers, as well as key procurement professionals involved in small and mega Saudi entertainment and leisure projects.

Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $64 billion in the development of the entertainment industry over the decade as part of Vision 2030 has energized the sector, and the Kingdom’s social and economic reform programs have begun in earnest.