Jeddah: The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) announced yesterday the start of accepting submissions for its third edition from filmmakers and distributors in the Arab, Asian, and African regions, as well as Saudi filmmakers, to present their feature and short films until August 18, 2023.



The RSIFF is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 9, 2023.



The third edition of the festival's program comprises 11 sections dedicated to showcasing selections from contemporary global and Arab cinema.



It encompasses Saudi narrative feature and short films, experimental films, augmented reality and virtual reality projects with futuristic themes, as well as selected Saudi narrative, documentary, and short films.



These sections highlight the creative works of the pioneers of the emerging cinema movement in the Kingdom, presenting them to the world and reflecting the diverse and vibrant aspects of national cinema.