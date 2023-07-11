The sequel of the Indian blockbuster RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been confirmed.

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR’s screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the makers are planning to make the second instalment of the film, reported Indian media. He added that the RRR sequel will be either directed by Rajamouli or by someone under him, reported Pinkvilla.

“We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision,” Prasad was quoted as saying.

The screenwriter added that the makers have “cracked the sequel’s premise”.

RRR’s Oscar recognition

RRR, which was released in March 2022, created a lot of buzz on the international platform. The film won an Oscar for its infectious track Naatu Naatu under the Best Original Song category. The song has been composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose. The song also won at the Golden Globes.

After winning the song, team RRR wrote, “We are blessed that RRR is the first feature film to bring India's first ever Oscar in the Best Song Category with Naatu Naatu. No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. Thank you.”

SS Rajamouli on RRR sequel

Director SS Rajamouli, in November last year, had told Variety that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad was working on the story of the RRR sequel.

“When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel] Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [M. M. Keeravani] — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing,” he was quoted as saying.

Rajamouli added, “At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done. But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).