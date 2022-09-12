UAE - The Middle East debut of The Lion King, running from November 16 to December 10 in Abu Dhabi, is recording fast ticket sales, with the global phenomenon confirmed as the fastest selling musical title in Abu Dhabi’s history.

With an overwhelming response from local audiences, the four-week run at Etihad Arena on Yas Island is shaping up to be the theatrical event of the year, with thousands of tickets having sold within days of going on sale.

Proactiv Entertainment, local organisers of the worldwide hit, confirmed the overwhelming demand for tickets and record-breaking sales to match. Theatre fans hoping to catch the musical’s Middle East debut are advised to act now to reserve their tickets before the Abu Dhabi leg of the global tour sells out.

The Lion King International Tour began in 2018, prompting sell-out engagements and record-breaking ticket sales across the globe. The Manila season broke box office records within its first day of priority booking, whilst in Korea it made history when it played to the country’s largest crowd for a single production.

Tickets for the historic show, now in its 25th anniversary, start from Dh200 and are sold exclusively through Platinumlist and etihadarena.ae. Royal and VIP tickets that provide venue floor seats and the most intimate experience, are also available. Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).