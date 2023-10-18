RIYADH — Mark your calendars, music enthusiasts! The second edition of the International Opera Festival is set to grace Riyadh from Nov. 2 to 4, 2023.



Hosted at the prestigious Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, the three-day festival promises a spectacular showcase of various opera performances and an exhibition featuring iconic pieces from the world of opera.



This musical extravaganza will bring together a constellation of the most renowned opera artists, with the distinguished presence of the World Philharmonic Orchestra.



A highlight of the festival includes an exhibition showcasing the opera productions of the legendary Franco Zeffirelli.



The event aims to captivate music lovers of all ages and attract attention from local and international celebrities in the music world.



The vision behind the International Opera Festival is to establish an annual international event celebrating opera as a distinctive and timeless musical form.



By presenting opera to local talents and diverse audiences, the Music Commission seeks to elevate it as a symbol of arts and culture.



The festival not only aims to support the music sector but also to enrich local culture and foster a deeper understanding of global musical traditions.



Get ready to be enchanted by the harmonies and melodies of the International Opera Festival, as it promises to be a cultural celebration that transcends borders and brings the magic of opera to the heart of Riyadh.

