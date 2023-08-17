Sushmita Sen remains unstoppable, even in the face of a heart attack. The former Miss Universe and Bollywood icon encountered this health scare in March of this year but quickly returned to her usual activities. Despite her setback, Sushmita has been keeping herself busy by participating in various projects. In the upcoming film Taali, she will portray transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, highlighting the struggles Shreegauri faced while striving to establish a dignified identity for the character.

During the promotion of the JioCinema show, Sushmita discussed her triumph over the heart attack and the learnings she gained from the experience. “I was always in love with life, and I still am, and always will be. I think that was one of the reasons it was hard to take me like that,” she shared with a broad smile," Sushmita was quoted as saying.

Sushmita continued, “It did make me realise that I have seriously important unfinished businesses. And I have to be more aware of what I have left to do. You don’t come back from an episode like that, all hale and hearty. It’s been four months since the heart attack and I feel fine. Everything that has happened thereafter (pauses) there’s a reason why I am still here. So let’s make it count.”

Furthermore, Sushmita delved into the topic of ageing, noting that it has been considered a daunting prospect. She revealed that female actors in the past used to find ageing frightening due to the challenges of managing their "screen age," growing older, and coping with different perceptions of age. "But with Instagram and social media, everyone has their own movie going on in their timeline. Hence this fear of ageing has become a lot more multiplied… generally. As for actresses, our biggest fear used to be if we age, there would be no films but that’s not true anymore. So we are in a much better space today," she added.

Reflecting on her return to work after a lengthy hiatus, Sushmita previously shared her perspective on Aarya, expressing how it fulfilled her aspirations during the eight-year break she took from the movies.

