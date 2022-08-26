DUBAI - For its upcoming season, Global Village guests can look forward to a wide range of enhancements, additions, and upgrades across the destination when Season 27 opens on October 25.

The introduction of a third entrance, Happiness Gate, will give guests an alternative to entering the venue, helping traffic flow and ensuring shorter distances from car parks. Valet parking will be made available near the new gate. A press note has revealed the self-parking option will still be available at Gate of the World and revamped signage will support traffic flow.

Moreover, the popular Happiness Street is getting a facelift and has been both extended and enlarged.

Cabanas, with a private butler, will be available to book for friends and family groups of up to eight people. Guests can relax in style as they watch the world go by with their private butler on hand to cater to their every need.

Guests can also upgrade to Star Seating to watch the award-winning, death-defying stunt shows.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, "We consistently look to evolve the Global Village experience based on the insights and feedback we receive from our guests and partners."

"With 90 percent of guests telling us they intend to return to Global Village, finding ways to take the customer experience to the next level is always a priority. We will continue to strive to ensure that we surpass guest expectations every time they enter our gates," he added.

Additional amenities for Season 27 include increased information counters across the park, revamped prayer rooms, more smart vending machines at entry points and extra lockers for guests to safely secure and store belongings.

Global Village will also be launching a new range of branded merchandise, including products featuring Waleef, Zoya, Ozka and Aiyah, Global Village's very own characters.