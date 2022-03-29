Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Hamra Mall has launched its Kids Carnival, a fun-filled activity and entertainment area for little ones in the shopping mall. Running till March 31, the activities at the carnival begin from 5pm onwards. The venue will feature a bouncy castle, entertaining games, arts and crafts stations, painting and more.

Head to Osmo Lounge & Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi, to indulge in savoury and sweet treats including classic scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, served alongside a selection of tea, coffee, or juice. Until March 31, ladies will be welcomed with a handcrafted mocktail or cocktail. Dh250 for Afternoon Tea for two, from 2pm-6pm.

Fine dining spot Caya in Sharjah is serving up delectable reinterpretations of flavours from all over the world. Tickle your taste buds with dishes from the new menu featuring a touch of Mediterranean on modern cuisine. From 6pm-12pm. Located on Al Dhaid Road, University City, Sharjah.

Celebrate India Pavilion’s National Day with Shaan, the ‘Golden Voice of India’. The singer will sing live on the Jubilee Stage tonight from 8.30pm onwards.

Celebrate the arrival of Sakura Blossom at Katsuya, an eatery at Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay. Watch the delicate flowers fall gently and cover the country in pink splendour as you enjoy the specially curated menu featuring a five-course experience. Dh385 per person, from 7pm onwards.

Two-time Grammy award-winner Gloria Gaynor, best known for I Will Survive and Let Me Know, is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai in its final week. As part of Expo Street Music, the American singer will be joined by musician Martin Avari. Together, the artists will put on a great show for music lovers at Sustainability Plaza. Tonight, from 8.30pm onwards.

