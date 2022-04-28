While several residents will be flying out of the country, and others opting for staycations, there is a vast majority looking for action in town. Khaleej Times brings you a list of top places to visit in Abu Dhabi, including family-friendly sites and some with free entry too. All visitors must ensure a green pass on their Al Hosn app.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – a masterpiece

There will be no better way to start your Eid holidays than a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world’s largest mosques and a masterpiece, which combines various schools of Islamic architecture and modern engineering in its design. It is one of the most prominent cultural and tourist destinations in the country and plays a key role in presenting a positive image of the Islamic religion to the world. The mosque is thronged by visitors from all cultures and regions across the world all throughout the year.

More details can be found on: https://www.szgmc.gov.ae/en/Home

Enjoy with kids at theme parks on Yas Island

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi have an exciting line-up of activities, Ayala dance performances and more to delight one and all. Apart from rides and slides, visitors to Yas Waterworld can enjoy shows, face painting, henna tattoo, workshops, live DJ performance too. At Ferrari World, they can try family-friendly rides, record-breaking Flying Aces and experience the world’s highest rollercoaster loop. And Warner Bros. World will transport you to the lands of DC Superheroes and animation characters.

For bookings and more information visit: https://www.yaswaterworld.com/en, https://www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com/en and https://www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en

Immersive experience at Qasr Al Watan

Visitors can soak in a unique cultural experience steeped in Arabian heritage and artistry. With truly stunning architecture and interiors, engaging exhibitions and a vast collection of artefacts and manuscripts, Qasr Al Watan is the perfect place to celebrate the UAE’s rich culture and heritage during this special time of the year. A must see is the Palace in Motion – the spectacular sound and light show bringing life to the exterior of the Palace with an audio-visual display narrating a visual story of the UAE’s past, present and future.

For more information and booking tickets, visit https://www.qasralwatan.ae

Come face-to-face with ‘Stan’, the T. Rex

There is an ongoing exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat where residents can see world-famous ‘Stan’ the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton and discover the origins of the universe in the 7-billion-year-old Murchison Meteorite. The exhibition is on till May 12 and Eid holidays is a good time to witness some rarest natural specimens found on planet Earth, which will eventually become part of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi when it opens in 2025. And entry to the exhibition is free of cost.

Spend time under iconic Louvre dome

Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering complimentary access from 6.30 pm till midnight to visitors to spend time under the iconic dome, click photos of the modern-day engineering and architectural wonder. Visitors can also see international exhibitions for free of cost. However, a visit to the main galleries where you can find world-class artworks is ticketed and remains open from 10 am. Additionally, there is an Eid film screening offering a cine-concert experience.

For more information and booking tickets, visit https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae.

A road trip to explore forts of ‘Garden City’

Al Ain, one of the world's oldest permanently inhabited settlements and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to historical forts. On May 2 and 3, visitors can enjoy Al-Ayyala and Al-Harbiya traditional performances at Al Ain Palace Museum and Al Ain Oasis. Other cultural sites to visit include Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa and Al Qattara Art Centre.

For further information, call +971 3 711 8388.

Revel at concerts, watch dazzling fireworks

Arab music superstars and multi-Grammy Award winners will raise the heat at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Egyptian phenomenon Amr Diab will perform on May 3 in the first act of the two-night Layali Yas Concert Series. Next day, popular Egyptian singer and actress Sherine Abdel-Wahab and Iraqi artist Kadim Al Sahir will take over. On May 6, Maroon 5 will make their long-awaited return to the UAE. On the first three days of Eid, a stunning fireworks display will be lighting up the night sky of Yas Bay at 9 pm.

For more information on concert tickets, visit: https://www.etihadarena.ae/

