R Gnanathesikan, better known as Ilaiyaraaja, will perform at Dubai Expo 2020 on March 5 at the Jubilee Park.

The legendary Indian film composer, conductor-arranger, singer and lyricist took to Twitter to announce his upcoming performance at the Expo.

He said, “Vanakkam UAE. Vanakkam Expo 2020 Dubai. I am happy to come, perform and take you on a journey filled with music you all love. Join me on March 5, at 9 pm, at the Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Ilaiyaraaja is a recipient of five National Film Awards—three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. In 2012, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practising artists, for his creative and experimental works in the music field.

In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second-highest civilian award by the government of India.

