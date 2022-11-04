DUBAI - The inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022 hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), will feature the Initiate Summit, a groundbreaking B2B learning and networking platform for e-sports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the event’s Knowledge Partner, the Initiate Summit will take place from 9 – 10 November. Participants at the two-day event will hear from 60 industry and e-sports thought leaders.

This new Summit, held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, will highlight Dubai’s position in championing the creative industry including e-sports, through a variety of incentives for international talent and organisations setting up in the emirate.

In addition, industry trends will be discussed, including emerging technologies, mobile gaming, investment opportunities, consumer behaviour, gamification and tournament organisation among other current topics. Gaming developers and publishers, e-sports organisation founders, solution providers as well as marketers and members of the gaming media will make up the Initiate Summit’s impressive line-up of speakers.

Muna Al Falasi, Director, Festival Strategy & Planning, DFRE, commented, “As part of the Festival’s overarching theme to develop Dubai’s e-sports and gaming scene, the Initiate Summit aims to be a corporate hotbed for the sector. Featuring industry movers and shakers from the region and across the world, the event aims to bring together business leaders and gaming professionals to drive synergy, investment opportunities and collaborative efforts to ensure a thriving gaming ecosystem.”



Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, stated, “The gaming culture is growing in the Middle East, as the region continues to be at the forefront of global trends in the sector. Opportunities are rich in this field, and this is an opportune time for companies to cater to the demand for innovative gaming experiences. By supporting events such as Dubai Esports Festival as a Knowledge Partner for the Initiate Summit, we aim to continue nurturing this growing community and attract creative talent to develop content that speaks directly to MENA’s diverse market.”

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “The international leaders, innovators and regulators gathered at Initiate Summit will not only be showcasing the huge advancements and future potential for the e-sports industry in Dubai and MENA, they will also be discussing the ethical enablement and social benefits of one of the fastest growing entertainment verticals in the region. Alongside tech innovation, market trends and commercial best practice, planning around the creation, regulation and governance of safe and diverse digital spaces must be a key component of the e-sports conversation. Initiate Summit is the essential new B2B platform to assist regional governments and industry stakeholders in shaping dynamic, secure and world leading e-sports ecosystems.”



“As a global ecosystem dedicated to media and content, Dubai Media City seeks to nurture an environment where businesses, entrepreneurs and creatives alike can experiment, collaborate and create original content that resonates with audiences.”

DEF 2022 is set to be the most exciting e-sports and gaming event in the Middle East, in line with Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation. The Festival will feature two weeks of live events and activities including the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, GameExpo, PopConME, Initiate Summit, Wegz live in concert, regional tournaments and Minecraft Esports Schools Clash as well as retail promotions taking place across the city showcasing the latest games and merchandise.

Driven by its growing status as a global technology and event hub, Dubai has seen the establishment of several active e-sports institutions, and entities and communities for keen gamers. Entrepreneurs in the industry can benefit immensely from the city’s dynamic e-sports ecosystem which enables innovators and thought leaders to thrive, particularly with the recent announcement of The Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which aims to support the growth of creative entrepreneurship in Dubai.

Apart from nurturing the e-sports community in Dubai and beyond, DEF 2022 will be an integral element of the events and gaming sector in the city. As Dubai cements its position as a global hub for technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and events, DEF 2022 will help spur the accelerated growth of the industry.