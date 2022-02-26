UAE - Superstar Salman Khan is all excited about his performance at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday night.

“Looking fwd to perform in Dubai yet again tonight for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #Expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena @expo2020dubai #Dubai @theJAEvents @SohailKhan,” he tweeted and also posted on his Instagram page.

He had also posted on his Instagram page on Thursday: "Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded performing live at the DEC Arena for the Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow 25th February 2022. Book your tickets now."

Joining Salman in the Da-Bangg tour are Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul.

The Bollywood team landed in Dubai on Thursday and began rehearsals, many of which ended up on social media. In one video, Salman is seen urging his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat to dance to Allah Duhai from Race 3. And in another, he is seen dancing with Pooja Hegde to Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Pooja and Salman will be seen in Bhaijaan, shooting for which begins in Mumbai from March 15. A lavish set has been built at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai for the film, which is a remake of a Tamil film.

Salman and Katrina Kaif will soon wrap up the shooting for Tiger 3.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).