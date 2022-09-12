Dubai Opera, the ultimate performing arts destination, has announced its exceptional October line up, playing host to a diverse programme of six world-class performances.

The entertainment offering is truly multifaceted, with the varied line-up ensuring there’s something for everyone. This unique and awe-inspiring venue will bring the world’s most acclaimed musicals and shows to both residents and visitors of the UAE. With visitor numbers surpassing the 1 million mark since opening, Dubai Opera is proud to support the city’s burgeoning arts and entertainment scene.

Jazz Classics (Jazz)

An exquisite collection of compositions from the repertoire of legends from the world of jazz. In this special event, Dubai Opera Big Band will be paying tribute to the compositions of iconic artists such as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, and Nat King Cole. The Dubai Opera Big Band features twenty of best musicians from the UAE and GCC that will ensure an unforgettable evening of jazz.

When: 1st October (8pm)

Price: Tickets start from AED150 ($40)

Footloose The Musical (Musical)

Following two critically acclaimed tours and a West End run, Footloose is now coming to Dubai Opera. Based on the 1980s screen sensation that sent toes tapping around the world, Footloose The Musical sizzles with spirit, fun and the best musical talent. Rammed with the most energetic choreography, you'll enjoy the unforgettable 80s soundtrack with stars Jake Quickenden and Darren Day leading the musical way!

When: 5th – 8th October (5th, 6th, 7th - 8pm | 8th - 2pm & 8pm)

Price: Tickets start from AED275

Iyad Rimawi (Concert)

Syrian music composer, songwriter, and producer who is best known for his soundtracks for famous TV series such as Godfather and Nadam is back with "One Night at Dubai Opera" presented by Arabian Entertainment House. He wowed audiences at EXPO Dubai 2020 and October will see Iyad and his Orchestra give a truly memorable performance.

When: 15th October (9pm)

Price: Tickets start from AED195

Travis (Rock/ Pop Concert)

To mark the “Invisible Band” four-time platinum album turning 20, The Scottish rock band will be taking to Dubai Opera’s stage to perform famous hits like Sing, Flowers in the Window, and Side. Prepare to be immersed in some seriously nostalgic music!

When: Monday 17 October (8pm)

Price: Tickets start from AED240

PIAF! Le Spectacle (Concert)

A moving tribute to the legendary performer Édith Piaf on the 60th anniversary of her passing, the show takes audiences on a musical celebration of the French icon’s life and career through her unforgettable songs, including ‘La Vie en Rose’, ‘Non-Je Ne Regrette Rien’ and ‘Mon Dieu’. Supported by a rich visual tapestry of archival photographs and immersive content showcasing Piaf's life, this smash hit world tour is now coming to Dubai Opera with two exclusive performances by Broadway Entertainment Group.

When: Saturday 22 October (3:00 pm) & (8:00pm)

Price: Tickets start from AED295

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show (Theatrical Dance Show)

The amazing Anniversary Show powerfully reinvents the original Irish dance phenomenon that took the world by storm. This multifaceted, Grammy award‐winning show is full of passion, energy, international dance and music with spectacular lighting, stage, and costume design to bring the show to life.

When: 27th – 30th October (27th & 28th – 8pm | 29th & 30th – 2pm & 8pm)

Price: Tickets start from AED325

