A Dubai expat group successfully hosted Season 2 of the Fashion Fiesta, India Dubai Queen on August 2022 at Movenpick JBR, Dubai.

Bollywood actor Rohit Bose Roy, son of Ronit Roy, was the chief guest and one of the jury members at the event hosted by Indian Expats in Dubai. Visitors had a great time interacting with the 'Kaabil' actor.

The event featured four rounds of ladies and kids displaying different collections of jewellery and clothing from leading designers and jewellery partners. Out of the 19 contestants, 11 were shortlisted for the final round. Kevaljit Sandhu went on to win the India Dubai Queen event.

Founder Anul Mundra said, "I’m supremely happy with the way the event turned out. I can proudly say that it was a level up from season one. This was definitely a team effort therefore I would like to extend a big thank you to my team who collectively pitched in to make this happen.”

