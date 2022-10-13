DUBAI - As the countdown to the opening of the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre 2022 begins, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the programme of theatrical performances participating in the festival, which will run from 19th to 26th October at The Cultural & Scientific Association in Dubai.

Under the theme of purposeful comedy, the audience will have an exceptional theatrical experience within the festival, which will start at 7:30pm on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, after which the first performance will begin with the play titled 'To Whom It May Concern’ (‘Liman Yahomoh Al Amr’) written by Mohammed Saleh, directed by Shaaban Sabet Rashid, and performed by the Kalba Society for Folklore and Theatre from 8-9pm, followed by a seminar addressing its content.

On Thursday 20th October 8-9pm, the play ‘The Frame’, (‘Berwaaz’) will take to the stage, written by Saud Al Zarouni, directed by Mohammed Juma Al Darmaki, and presented by the Sharjah Public Art & Modern Theatre, followed by the applied seminar from 9:10 - 9:30pm.

On Saturday 22nd October 8-9pm, audiences will enjoy a performance titled ‘The Last News’ (‘Akher Khabar’) written by Ahmed Al Majed, directed by Samir Alblooshi and presented by Zayed Theatre for Talent and Youth, again followed by the applied seminar.

On Sunday 23rd October, a special event will be held from 7–8pm to honour actress and producer Samira Ahmed as the ‘Theatrical Personality of the Year’. This will be prior to a performance of the play ‘Dobie’, written by Mohammed Saleh, directed by Abdullah Al Hammdi, and presented by the Yas Theatre group, and then the seminar addressing its content.

On Monday 24th October 8-9pm, the main stage will witness the play ‘Story’ (‘Qessa’) written by Meera Al Mheiri, directed by Abdullah Alkhaled Almheiri, and presented by Dubai Al Ahli Theatre, with another applied seminar subsequent to it.

On Tuesday 25th October 8-9pm, the festival will hold its final performance, which is the play ‘When the Curtain is Raised (‘Heynama Yourfaa Al Setar’) written by Abdullah Al Mheiri, directed by Youssef Al-Qassab, and presented by the Dubai National Theatre group, followed by the seminar addressing its content from 9:10 to 9:30pm.

The festival's activities will conclude on Wednesday 26th October 2022 with the awards ceremony for which the contributors will be honoured with over a dozen awards covering various components of theatrical work, including acting, directing, writing, designing, producing, make up, sound engineering, visual and lighting performances and fashion design.

The jury selecting the winners includes the actor, producer and director Dr Habib Ghuloom as head of the jury, with Syrian theatre arts expert Dr Adnan Salloum and the young Emirati artist Elham Mohammed.