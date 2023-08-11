Riyadh: The famous "Disney on Ice" show is expected to return to Riyadh with the "100 Years of Wonder" edition on August 24, and will take place in Boulevard Riyadh City as part of the Riyadh calendar, with dazzling live performances featuring numerous tales and experiences on the ice.

The event will continue until September 20.



The audience will enjoy a show from a world of imagination with Disney stories and characters, where they will witness performances that reflect Disney's characters across time through a ceremony full of adventures and skating with special effects, innovative illuminations and miscellaneous costumes.