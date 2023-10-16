Makers of the upcoming Bollywood action film 'Singham Again' unveiled the first look of Indian actor Deepika Padukone as the lady cop Shakti Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, director Rohit Shetty shared a couple of pictures alongside a caption which read, "Naari Sita Ka Bhi Roop Hai Aur Durga Ka Bhi... Meet The Most Brutal And Violent Officer Of Our Cop Universe… Shakti Shetty... My Lady Singham… Deepika Padukone."

The Pathaan star can be seen dressed in a police uniform while holding a gun in her hand. In the first picture, we can see her holding a man (presumably a criminal) by his hair and pointing a gun in his mouth. The second frame is a close-up of the actress where we can see her flashing a wide smile. The actor captioned the image on her social media page, "Introducing Shakti Shetty."

Soon after unveiling the first look, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011 and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will also be seen in 'Singham Again' in a special appearance role, reprising their roles Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).