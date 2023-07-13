RIYADH — The cinema sector in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a growth of 28% during the second quarter of 2023.



This has been revealed at the Commerce Ministry's Business Sector Bulletin for the Q2 of 2023, which announced that the commercial records of the promising sectors in the Kingdom, such as the cinema, entertainment and art, has grown.



The bulletin has stated that the commercial records of the film production sector reached about more than 1.7 thousand, compared to over 1.3 thousand commercial records by the end of the second quarter of 2022.



As for the cities, Riyadh has the highest number in commercial records in the film production sector with 953 commercial records, followed by Makkah by 501 commercial records, then Madinah with 51, while Al-Qassim has 22 commercial records.

