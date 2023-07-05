Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at India's Mumbai airport on Tuesday night after reports claimed he underwent nose surgery in Los Angeles, US. Reports also said the actor sustained injuries on the sets of his project and was rushed to a hospital. However, the actor looked fine as he walked out of the airport in a blue sweatshirt.

In the video, shared by the actor’s fan page on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking out of the Mumbai airport with no signs of injury on the nose. Fans are happy that their favourite actor is “completely fine".

Earlier on Tuesday, Etimes, quoting a source, said Khan ended up hurting his nose while shooting. "He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding,” the source said.

SRK’s Jawan

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting the release of Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan, by Atlee. The trailer will be released on July 12, according to Indian media.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. As per reports, its trailer will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's action thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Jawan is eyeing a September 7 release.

Upcoming films

Khan will also be seen in Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki. He will co-star with Taapsee Pannu in the film, backed by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Dunki will be released on December 22.

The superstar made his comeback, after a four-year hiatus, with Pathaan. The film — which was released on January 25 — was a blockbuster. During its run in theatres, Pathaan raked over Rs10 billion at the box office worldwide.

Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham were also part of the film.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).