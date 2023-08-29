Karan Johar created a buzz on social media when he shared on Instagram that he had just watched "the trailer of the century."

In a cryptic post, the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani left fans speculating if he was referring to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, ending his message with "IYKYK" (if you know you know). Fans debated whether it might also be the trailer for Prabhas' Salaar, but the consensus seemed to lean towards Jawan.

The film, directed by Atlee, features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and an impressive ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone in a special role, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

