Emirati singer-songwriter Alira recently launched his new song We Are One, at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre of Expo 2020.

The hitmaker, who was joined onstage by a number of musicians, dancers and performers from around the world, put out a show that celebrated diversity and promoted unity.

The Emirati rising star was backed up by a 90-strong ensemble that included members of the FilSoc Chorale, St. Mary’s Filipino Community Choir, African Gospel Choir, UFCA Dance Troupe, Elite Force Dancers and scores of other performers.

Speaking at the end of his show, Alira thanked Expo 2020 and also His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for the “unforgettable opportunity to share my love and unite the world in one place”.

“We are such a diverse number of people, but we are all connected and united at heart by love and acceptance,” Alira told the crowd, calling the UAE a “place for everyone and a place where we all belong”.

Alira is the first Emirati countertenor to break into the UAE’s music scene and quickly gained popularity for his unique ability to sing six vocal octaves.

The rising star recently released his first single, Take Flight, an upbeat pop song that tells the story of infinite love between two people.