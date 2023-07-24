Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's captivating post highlights the stark difference between experiencing fresh air on Earth versus the challenges of the space environment.

While breathing clean air on Earth is something we often take for granted, the same cannot be said for astronauts in space.

The International Space Station (ISS), roughly equivalent in size to a six-bedroom house, poses significant constraints for the astronauts residing and operating within it, given the abundance of necessary equipment required to maintain the station's functionality and habitability.

The messiest areas, like Node 3, housing the toilet and exercise equipment, and Node 1, the astronauts’ dining area, are cleaned by rotating individuals.

In a recent post, Al Neyadi tweeted, “Breathing fresh and clean air on Earth is quite easy and uncomplicated. However, aboard the ISS, things are not that simple. We require devices such as air filters to obtain pure air. Here, I am changing the filters to keep our air safe and clean.”

Chemistry plays a crucial role in providing astronauts with breathable air by developing systems capable of generating it from their challenging environment.

Molecular analysis of dust samples collected from the ISS has revealed insights into potential bacterial agents present in the astronauts' space environment.

Published in the open-access journal Microbiome, the study identified the presence of opportunistic bacterial pathogens, which are typically harmless on Earth but can lead to infections causing inflammations or skin irritations.

These findings are crucial as they establish a baseline to monitor the cleanliness of the ISS, contributing to the management of astronaut health in the future. However, it is important to note that as the study is based on genetic analysis, it could not definitively be determined whether these bacteria pose a threat to an astronaut's health.

As per Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s official page, “Currently, the International Space Station uses an absorption method to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. The absorption is accomplished in a chemical reaction using a sorbent (a material used to absorb or adsorb liquids or gases) called lithium hydroxide (LiOH).

“This method relies on the exothermic reaction of lithium hydroxide with carbon dioxide to create lithium carbonate (Li2CO3)(s) and water (H2O).”

Lithium hydroxide is considered a compelling option for space flight due to its considerable carbon dioxide absorption capacity and the minimal heat generated during the reaction.

Every Saturday, astronauts aboard the ISS perform routine cleaning and maintenance activities to ensure the cleanliness and functionality of their living and working environment. They dust, clean, and disinfect their living quarter surfaces as per reports by starlust.org.

The orbiting laboratory poses challenges due to limited space for both astronauts and equipment. Since they cannot easily restock supplies, strategic planning is vital to ensure they have what they need to survive. Water is particularly crucial, but its weight necessitates strict efficiency in rocket cargo. Astronauts conserve water diligently, yet their presence in space can still lead to issues.

Moist environments create a favourable environment for the growth of bacteria and microorganisms. Moreover, the combination of water and electronics is not compatible, and since the space station is filled with electronics on nearly every surface to ensure its proper functioning, this poses a potential challenge. Sometimes, water and cleaning supplies can easily float into parts of the space station. Therefore, maintaining cleanliness in zero gravity demands constant focus and specialized tools to safeguard surfaces and the surrounding atmosphere while preventing any potential damage.

