DUBAI- Young travellers flying Emirates as unaccompanied minors can now relax and wait for their flight in a newly upgraded lounge dedicated for them at Dubai International Airport, located next to Emirates’ First Class Lounge in Concourse B.

Emirates’ lounge for unaccompanied minors is open 24/7, and the newly upgraded facility offers fun video games, drinks and snacks, comfortable seating areas, free wi-fi, and washrooms designed for kids.

Parents or guardians who have pre-booked Emirates’ Unaccompanied Minor service, can drop off their young flyers at Dubai Airport Terminal 3, where Emirates’ airport team will check them in for their flights in a special lounge area for unaccompanied minors. This facility is located in between the Economy and First/Business Class Check-in halls.

After check-in formalities are completed, one of Emirates’ friendly airport services team members will escort the young flyers through immigration and security, onward to their dedicated departure lounge in the airside concourse, and later, from the lounge to the boarding gate.

Young flyers enjoy priority boarding, and Emirates cabin crew will be waiting to welcome young flyers at the aircraft door, and help them to find their seats and settle in for their flight.

Onboard, young flyers can look forward to delicious meals and snacks designed for their palates, toys and activity packs, and kid-sized headsets to enjoy the selection of over 50 Disney movies and 130+ TV channels for young travellers. Emirates is currently offering young flyers cool take-home toys and bags onboard, inspired by Expo 2020 Dubai and featuring little Emirates characters. All toys and bags use recycled material and bags are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Young solo flyers with a connecting flight in Dubai are also well cared for while in transit. Emirates’ ground services team will meet and escort them from their flight to one of the dedicated lounges for unaccompanied minors, while they wait for their next flight.

Emirates’ services for unaccompanied minors must be booked in advance of travel and are available for children from 5 to 11 years of age, who are travelling without an adult. The service can also be booked for young travellers between 12 and 15 years old.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.